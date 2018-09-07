Suspect charged with rape of woman to whom he gave a ride

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman after he offered to give her a ride home.
Justin Onyekachi Abanukam, 43, was arrested Sept. 6 on one count of rape. An arrest warrant says the assault happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 5.
According to Louisville Metro police, Abanukam told he woman that he had to make a stop. After driving to an unknown location, the warrant says Abanukam pulled the victim out of the car and into an apartment where the sexual assault took place.
The victim was able to escape after Abanukam fell asleep. She ran to a nearby park and called police.
Abanukam was booked int Louisville Metro Corrections. He is also being held on a federal immigrations and naturalization detainer.
