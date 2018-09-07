TDFN Game of the Week: #1 Male at Trinity

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Male is 3-0, averaging 46 points a game. The Bulldogs are ranked #1 in the state in class 6A.
They are on the road for our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week, at 0-3 Trinity.
"Only thing we've said to the guys is that nobody picked you #1 at the beginning of the year," Male head coach Chris Wolfe said.
They get a Rocks team that has lost it's three games by a combined 11 points, including a 21-14 setback at Moeller in Cincinnati last week. That game ended in the third quarter with some severe weather in the area.
In the last eight meetings in this series, the Bulldogs have won five times.
"It's a fun week, this is a great rivalry, great series for us," Wolfe said. "I'm glad we're playing them, non-district. It's a perfect time for us, week four, so it's not do or die, but it's a lot of fun. We want to make a statement, but we know that they're the defending champs, two years in a row and they've played an incredibly tough schedule."
Wolfe says he is not concerned that his kids will not be overconfident, thinking Trinity record is a reflection of their talent.
"I don't think there's any chance our guys are overconfident, at all," he said. "They're not looking at 0-3, they're looking at Trinity, defending state champs. They haven't lost to a Kentucky team in forever, 26 or 27 games, so they know it's going to be a battle."
The Bulldogs and Rocks kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Jansing Field. Catch the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night.
"This is the week for us to find out what we got," Wolfe added. "If it's not enough, we'll fix it and work to get better at it."
