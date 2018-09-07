Trial of teen accused in deadly stabbing continues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenage girl accused of a deadly stabbing during a 2017 fight outside of a gas station faced a second day of her murder trial Thursday.
Attorneys representing Tiffany James,19, have stated she was acting in self-defense when she killed Madison Branch, 14.
On the stand Thursday, James' sisters, who were both at the brawl that ended in a deadly stabbing.
Megan James, 22, testified that she was trying to break up the fight, while one prosecutor said she was fully involved.
"It actually looks like your fist is connecting with Charlotte's face," the prosecution said to Megan.
“Okay, well, it clearly wasn’t,” Megan replied.
Megan James also agreed with the prosecution that she threw shoes at the victim after she was stabbed, but said she didn't know Branch had been stabbed at that time, and she was trying to protect Tiffany.
Later in the day, Tiffany's younger, now 15-year-old sister, was less defiant, being told to speak up, while crying on the stand.
Prosecutors brought up a transcribed discussion she had with investigators after the fight, involving multiple girls, happened.
In court, the younger sister claimed to not remember her mother and Meagan encouraging her to fight, but transcripts she read said otherwise and that her sister Tiffany showed her a knife before going into the gas station, and then getting in the fight after leaving the building.
"I don't remember Tiffany saying that," her younger sister said, regarding the transcribed discussion with the investigator.
"Saying what?" the prosecutor asked.
"Saying that she's not scared to use it," the younger sister said.
The investigator, who interviewed Tiffany's younger sister, was later called in front of the jury.
But fear was something the younger sister said she and Tiffany had, while walking to the store, being followed by Branch and her friend, and waiting inside as the two circled outside.
Earlier in the day, a medical examiner described Branch's autopsy, saying she died from blood loss, and that THC was in her bloodstream.
Other detectives and law enforcement were called to the stand as well to describe the investigation.
