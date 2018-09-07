Trinity student injured in flash flooding incident passes away

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student who was hospitalized after being swept through a drainage pipe has passed away from his injuries.
Davey Albright, 15, attended Trinity High School.
On Friday, Aug. 31, emergency officials said Albright was playing in a drainage ditch when a flash flood hit and he was swept away by the rushing water, through a drainage pipe, and ended up about 100 yards away.
He was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital not breathing, in critical condition.
An outpouring of support for Albright and his family came in after the news of his hospitalization. According to a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical bills, doctors removed a liter of water from his lungs. His friend provided an update that he never regained consciousness.
On Friday, Sept. 7, Trinity High School officials announced to the school that Albright would pass away that afternoon.
As fans gathered for the Trinity football game Friday night, the school made a tribute to him, holding a moment of silence in his honor before announcing his passing.
