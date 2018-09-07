Two adults seriously injured, one child hurt in Beechmont house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A house fire in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood left three people injured, one of them critically.
The call of the fire came in around 8:45 p.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Navaho Place. That’s just south of the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard.
Louisville fire officials said two people were taken to University Hospital. One of them was in critical condition and the other had serious injuries. A minor was also taken to Norton Children’s Hospital to be checked out. Officials said the child is expected to be okay.
Neighbors said they heard screams and ran over to the house with a fire extinguisher. The fire was out when firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials said it started in a utility room.
Firefighters stressed the importance of everyone having a fire extinguisher. Officials said that possibly saved lives in the case.