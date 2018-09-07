UPS union members rally against proposed worker contract

“You know our leadership in the international is very weak ... they’re not going to strike UPS," Fred Zuckerman, President of Teamsters Local 89, said. "They are going to go back to the table and try to fix. And you know the way they’ve been doing here lately is just trying to ram something down the members throats and the members are tired of that and they are not going to stand for that anymore. They are going to reject it until they get what they need.”