UPS union members rally against proposed worker contract

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Workers took to the streets Friday to reject a proposed worker contract from UPS.
The proposed contract would cover more than 280,000 workers. Should the contract go through, full-time employees would see wage increases, increased company contributions to health & welfare and pension funds, improved benefits eligibility, according to UPS. The company also said the contract includes the addition of 5,000 full-time jobs nationally over the contract period.
Some union members said a new classification of package delivery drivers would cause them to make less money and have fewer rights. But UPS disputes that, saying part-time package handlers will enjoy big jumps in starting pay and annual raises.
While union leaders are confident in a “no” vote, they do not expect a strike.
“You know our leadership in the international is very weak ... they’re not going to strike UPS," Fred Zuckerman, President of Teamsters Local 89, said. "They are going to go back to the table and try to fix. And you know the way they’ve been doing here lately is just trying to ram something down the members throats and the members are tired of that and they are not going to stand for that anymore. They are going to reject it until they get what they need.”
UPS said they believe the proposed contract meets the needs of employees while providing flexibility.
A vote on the contract will happen later in September.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.