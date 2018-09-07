Verdict returned in Tiffany James trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tiffany James, the 19-year-old girl accused of stabbing and killing a 14-year-old Madison Branch, has been declared not guilty of murder. James was also declared not guilty of manslaughter in the second degree.
James was declared guilty of reckless homicide.
All of the verdicts were unanimous.
The sentencing for James will occur after the jury reconvenes on Friday evening.
James could be sentenced from one to five years in prison.
A jury deliberated until around 6 p.m. on Friday on whether 19-year-old Tiffany James was guilty of murdering Branch.
The trial began Tuesday. The jury heard closing arguments Friday around 3:45.
James took the stand herself Friday. At times she cried, at times she held herself together, but throughout her time on the stand, she maintained that she acted in self-defense.
James is seen in the video of the fight holding a knife out several times. She was standing off the side of the fight for a portion of the video until she is seen grabbing Madison Branch by the back of her shirt, while holding the knife in her tight hand.
James said she showed off the knife to scare the other teens. She said she pulled Branch’s shirt to break up the fight.
Prosecutors say she pulled Branch away in order to intentionally stab her.
"She could have let go of me and ran away but she did not which made me believe that she also had a weapon,” James said on the stand. “She'd seen that weapon more than once and it did not scare her."
The fight happened June 26th, 2017 in front of a Speedway in Portland.
The fight was recorded on a man’s cell phone.
James has said the fight happened because Branch was bullying her little sister. She wanted the fighting to stop, James said.
The knife caused severe damage to Branch’s organs, the Prosecutor said. Branch was stabbed in the abdomen. She died five hours later at the hospital.
The jury has the option to convict James of murder, manslaughter or reckless homicide.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.