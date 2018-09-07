Workers strike at Four Roses Distillery

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WAVE) - On Friday at 3 p.m., members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 at the Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceberg and Cox’s Creek went on strike.
In a statement, UFCW277 said “The hard-working women and men of UFCW 10D and 23D have made their [Four Roses'] company successful at a time of growth in the bourbon industry. Four Roses [now] wants workers to take cuts to many things in their contract.”
There are approximately 25,000 members of the UFCW277, which was established in 1902. This includes over 1,000 unionized bourbon industry workers in addition to thousands of workers who sell bourbon in Meijer and Kroger Wine and Spirit Shops across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
A letter to Four Roses' Chief Operations Officer Ryan Ashley issued by UFCW227 on Thursday urged Ashley to “return to the bargaining table and bargain a contract that gives your workers the better wages, benefits and working conditions that they have earned due to their hard work.”
Four Roses had no comment on the strike.
