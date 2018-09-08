Jeffersonville police investigate possible serial arson

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - An arson investigation is underway in Jeffersonville after several early morning fires occurred in less than 45 minutes.
On Friday between 5:45 and 6:20 a.m., the Jeffersonville Fire Department responded a series of reports of fires, according to Sergeant Justin Ames.
The first fire was at a CVS in the 1000 block of Spring Street, in a dumpster.
While checking on the first call, a firefighter noticed a second dumpster on fire behind 1035 Wall Street.
That call was followed by a vehicle fire--a van--on Walnut and 10th Streets at Al’s Cut Rate Liquors. While the van itself did not catch fire, Ames said, materials on the ground next to it did.
Crews then saw fire coming out of the front corner window of the liquor store and soon found themselves responding to a structure fire, the fourth incident. Most damage from the fire was kept to one corner of the store, and the fire was quickly eradicated, Ames said, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the building.
Firefighters also put out another nearby dumpster fire.
Investigators determined the fires were all intentionally set.
The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating.
