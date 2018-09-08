Ohio teacher placed on leave after giving ethics quiz about sex, violence

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - A teacher at an Ohio high school has been placed on administrative leave after giving students a controversial quiz on ethical dilemmas.
In a statement from the Hilliard City School District near Columbus, officials say the quiz that included questions about sex and violence "should never have taken place."
The 36-question online "Moral Foundations Test" asks the quiz-takers to rank scenarios on a scale from "OK" to "not OK."
Situations include:
- "Using both a condom and the pill, a brother and a sister decide that they want to sleep with each other - just once, to see that it would be like."
- "While on a live on-air tv show, a man kills a baby rabbit with a knife."
- "A man orders a custom-built sex doll designed to look just like his niece."
