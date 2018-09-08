Person killed in hit-and-run at National Turnpike and Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was killed by a driver who fled the scene in south Louisville near Fairdale High School.
It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of National Turnpike and Outer Loop.
A Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman said officers who responded found the person, but he or she was already dead.
The victim has not been identified.
Officers said there were no witnesses but their initial investigation led them to believe the victim was killed in a hit-and-run.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone who knows anything about this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.