Touchdown Friday Night scores

Your TDFN scores for Sept. 7, 2018

See how every WAVE Country team performs during Touchdown Friday Night.
By Laurel Mallory | September 7, 2018 at 8:46 PM EST - Updated September 7 at 8:54 PM

These scores will update as they come in. If only team names are listed, the score is not yet provided.

KENTUCKY SCORES

+ Central vs Ballard

+ Nelson County vs Bardstown

+ Holy Cross vs Bethlehem

+ Kentucky Country Day vs Carroll County

+ Oldham County vs Collins

+ Waggener vs Eastern

+ CAL vs Elizabethtown

+ Atherton vs Eminence

+ Butler vs Fern Creek

+ Campbellsville vs Green County

+ Spencer County vs Henry County

+ Moore vs Jeffersontown

+ Fort Knox vs McCreary County

+ Breckinridge County vs Meade County

+ Adair County vs Metcalfe County

+ PRP vs North Hardin

+ North Bullitt vs Shelby County

+ North Oldham vs South Oldham

+ Central Hardin vs South Warren

+ Southern 37, Seneca 0

+ St. X 61, Fairdale 6

+ LaRue County vs Taylor County

+ Male 17, Trinity 3

+ Anderson County 45, Valley 7

+ John Hardin vs Warren Central

+ Thomas Nelson vs Washington County

+DuPont Manual 31, Western 0

+ Frankfort vs Williamsburg

INDIANA SCORES

+ Rock Creek Academy vs Crawford County

+ West Washington vs Springs Valley

+ Jeffersonville 30, Madison 14

+ Charlestown 34, North Harrison 22

+ Corydon Central 34, Scottsburg 13

+ Bedford North Lawrence 41, New Albany 40

+ Mitchell 22, Eastern Greene 14

+ Providence 59, Clarksville 7

+ Columbus East 56, Jennings County 0

+ Silver Creek vs Eastern

+ Perry Central vs Paoli

