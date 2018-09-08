Vine Grove man allegedly runs over daughter with truck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Vine Grove man is facing a felony charge after police say he ran over his own daughter with his truck.
Charles Rakes, 55, was arrested Friday morning, three days after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Rakes and his daughter.
According to Rakes' arrest slip, the two were in an argument about his dog getting out of his truck. According to witnesses, Rakes got into his Toyota pickup and intentionally struck his daughter with the truck, the ran over her legs with his tires.
As she was lying on the ground, he backed up and drove over her again, before leaving the scene.
The daughter was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Rakes is facing a charge for 1st Degree Assault - Domestic Violence.
