Ballard, Central High principals react after students pass watermelon around at football game
Central and Ballard High School football teams on the field Friday night.
By Natalia Martinez | September 9, 2018 at 4:14 PM EST - Updated September 9 at 5:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ballard High School’s Principal reacted to a watermelon being passed around by students during Friday night’s football game.

The act, caught in a photograph by the Courier-Journal, was criticized as a racist taunt against African Americans.

Ballard was playing against Central High School, a school that was founded out of a will to fight against racism.

Ballard Principal Jason Neuss sent a letter home to parents over the weekend.

“While we do not know the purpose or intent, we recognize it was inappropriate, insensitive and we are addressing not only who brought it in, but how it was allowed in the stadium in the first place,” Neuss wrote.

He said they are in the process of investigating the incident and that appropriate action will be taken.

In the photograph, several students can be seen holding the watermelon up. The image sparked outrage on social media.

Neuss said in the letter that has been speaking to Central’s Principal throughout the weekend about the incident, for which he takes full responsibility.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Central High School and its rich tradition within our community,” Neuss wrote.

“At Ballard, we are proud of our diversity and inclusivity,” he later continued. “We will use this incident as an opportunity to learn and grow.”

The watermelon was spotted by Ballard administrators and was immediately removed from the game, Central’s Principal Raymond Green said in a letter to parents.

“I have great respect for Dr. Neuss and look forward to working together to address the uncomfortable racial implications of Friday’s actions,” Green wrote.

He said he was proud of their football team, coaches, cheerleaders, band and fans represented the community during the game.

“This event is an opportunity for us to lead and help the greater Louisville community address issues of race, inclusion, and diversity,” he stated.

The full text of both letters are below.

From Ballard High School:

"Ballard Families:

I wanted to reach out to you regarding an incident that took place at the football game this past Friday night. At one point during our game against Central High School, a watermelon was passed back several rows in our student section. It was immediately seen, and confiscated, by school administration. While we do not know the purpose or intent, we recognize it was inappropriate, insensitive and we are addressing not only who brought it in, but how it was allowed in the stadium in the first place.

As the principal of Ballard High School I take full responsibility for the actions of my students and staff. It is my responsibility not only to ensure our students receive a high quality education but that they are also socially prepared to be productive members of our community. I can assure you that we are in the process of investigating the incident and appropriate action will be taken.

I have a tremendous amount of respect for Central High School and its rich tradition within our community. I have spoken with their principal Raymond Green several times this weekend and will be sharing this correspondence with him as well.

At Ballard, we are proud of our diversity and inclusivity. We will use this incident as an opportunity to learn and grow. I appreciate your understanding and continued support of Ballard High School.

Sincerely,

Jason Neuss, Ed.D.

Principal

Ballard High School"

From Central High School:

"Dear Central High School Community,

At our away football game against Ballard this past Friday night, a watermelon was passed around Ballard’s student section. The Ballard administration spotted and removed the watermelon immediately.

Dr. Jason Neuss, principal at Ballard and I have spoken several times this weekend. I am confident he will investigate this situation and respond as needed. I have great respect for Dr. Neuss and look forward to working together to address the uncomfortable racial implications of Friday’s actions.

As I tweeted Friday night, I am proud of our football team, coaches, cheerleaders, band, and fans for how we represented our community. Our school vision is: Relentlessly continuing our tradition as leaders of positive social change. This event is an opportunity for us to lead and help the greater Louisville community address issues of race, inclusion, and diversity.

Sincerely,

Raymond Green, Principal

Louisville Central High School"

