Ballard, Central High principals react after students pass watermelon around at football game

I wanted to reach out to you regarding an incident that took place at the football game this past Friday night. At one point during our game against Central High School, a watermelon was passed back several rows in our student section. It was immediately seen, and confiscated, by school administration. While we do not know the purpose or intent, we recognize it was inappropriate, insensitive and we are addressing not only who brought it in, but how it was allowed in the stadium in the first place.

As the principal of Ballard High School I take full responsibility for the actions of my students and staff. It is my responsibility not only to ensure our students receive a high quality education but that they are also socially prepared to be productive members of our community. I can assure you that we are in the process of investigating the incident and appropriate action will be taken.

I have a tremendous amount of respect for Central High School and its rich tradition within our community. I have spoken with their principal Raymond Green several times this weekend and will be sharing this correspondence with him as well.

At Ballard, we are proud of our diversity and inclusivity. We will use this incident as an opportunity to learn and grow. I appreciate your understanding and continued support of Ballard High School.

Sincerely,

Jason Neuss, Ed.D.

Principal

Ballard High School"