Ballard, Central High principals react after students pass watermelon around at football game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ballard High School’s Principal reacted to a watermelon being passed around by students during Friday night’s football game.
The act, caught in a photograph by the Courier-Journal, was criticized as a racist taunt against African Americans.
Ballard was playing against Central High School, a school that was founded out of a will to fight against racism.
Ballard Principal Jason Neuss sent a letter home to parents over the weekend.
“While we do not know the purpose or intent, we recognize it was inappropriate, insensitive and we are addressing not only who brought it in, but how it was allowed in the stadium in the first place,” Neuss wrote.
He said they are in the process of investigating the incident and that appropriate action will be taken.
In the photograph, several students can be seen holding the watermelon up. The image sparked outrage on social media.
Neuss said in the letter that has been speaking to Central’s Principal throughout the weekend about the incident, for which he takes full responsibility.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Central High School and its rich tradition within our community,” Neuss wrote.
“At Ballard, we are proud of our diversity and inclusivity,” he later continued. “We will use this incident as an opportunity to learn and grow.”
The watermelon was spotted by Ballard administrators and was immediately removed from the game, Central’s Principal Raymond Green said in a letter to parents.
“I have great respect for Dr. Neuss and look forward to working together to address the uncomfortable racial implications of Friday’s actions,” Green wrote.
He said he was proud of their football team, coaches, cheerleaders, band and fans represented the community during the game.
“This event is an opportunity for us to lead and help the greater Louisville community address issues of race, inclusion, and diversity,” he stated.
The full text of both letters are below.
From Ballard High School:
From Central High School:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.