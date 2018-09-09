Katina Powell to players: ‘I’m sorry.’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On air and on the record.
Katina Powell, the woman who shook the University of Louisville with a sex scandal, said she’s sorry to the players.
"For so long, it's weighed heavy on my heart," Powell said.
Powell's confessions and her book exposed the sex, parties and payments surrounding the University of Louisville’s basketball team and led to an NCAA investigation and punishment.
"I apologize for their banner, the championship,” she said. “They didn't get to play in the championship, didn't have a championship. I really felt bad for those people."
WAVE 3 News spoke to Powell after she went on the D&D Spill the Tea radio show on 1350 WLOU.
Since the scandal broke, and her book Breaking Cardinal Rules was released, Powell said she’s had a title hanging over her head.
“Prostitution, escort, madam, all bad titles to the world,” she said.
Powell was still not bashful about what she said was going on behind closed doors.
“Honestly, they knew the consequences when they asked me to do it," she said.
She did stick up for Andre McGee, the man accused of orchestrating the parties, saying he was a good guy who did it to build up the team.
Powell said she is working on not one but two more books.
She also took the time to praise Rick Pitino on his new book.
“I hope he got his story out and I hope it’s very well received, I congratulate him,” she said.
Powell refused to say how much money she made off her first book.
