Louisville City FC rivalry clash to resume on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC’s game against rival FC Cincinnati will resume this week, after lightning and record rainfall postponed play Saturday night.
Officials with LouCity said the match will resume Tuesday night, September 11 at 7 p.m..
The teams began the match on Saturday night, but stopped in the 38th minute. The match will resume Tuesday night in the 38th minute, with FC Cincinnati leading 1-0.
According to the team, all tickets from Saturday’s game will be honored. But any tickets already scanned need to be reprinted by LouCity.
Anyone needing tickets reprinted should call the ticket office at 502-384-8799, option 2, or ematil tickets@louisvillecityfc.com
Each team can make three changes to their lineups at the time of suspension on Saturday, but any changes removing a starter would count against the team’s three available substitutions.
LouCity is offering half-price tickets to Tuesday’s match, supporting zone tickets start at eight dollars.
