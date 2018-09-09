Man shot, killed in western Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the western Louisville.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that officers were called to the 6200 block of Maravian Drive just before 2 AM Sunday. A white man in his 20s was found shot inside a vehicle when they arrived at the scene.
An investigation found that the shooting actually happened in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive, LMPD said.
So far LMPD said they have no suspects.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
