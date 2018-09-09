Rally for Recovery provides hope

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those recovering from substance abuse disorder gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center on Saturday to provide hope to others who may be struggling.
Umbrellas, and dark spots on shirts dotted by rain were visible as people rushed inside.
Some sook refuge at the event, but not just from the weather.
“Recovery happens. Recovery works,” Tara Moseley, the program manager and organizer from the group Young People in Recovery, said.
Moseley said she hasn’t used drugs or alcohol since April 2011.
She’s helping spread the message that long term recovery is possible.
“That’s important for people, especially my age, to see," Moseley said. "That we can live and have amazing lives.”
Some others just starting the healing process, or at it for decades – like William Smith, who said he’s been in recovery for twenty years.
“He’ll see you to it," Smith said, referencing his faith. "He’ll bring you through it.”
He credited his faith and the support system around him on Saturday.
People overcoming substance abuse and groups providing resources spoke at the event.
Donald Davis taught people how to administer Naloxone and handed out kits containing the emergency overdose remedy.
“You never know where you’re going to be, and you may find someone who has overdosed, and you’ll be able to save their life," Davis said.
Davis said he's watched opioid abuse grow.
It’s a trend Moseley said can be tough to face.
“At a time where there isn’t a lot of hope, and we see a lot of devastation from this pandemic," Moseley said.
A dark time, she said, when people need to be reminded others care.
“Hope. People need hope," Moseley said.
The event has been held in Louisville for more than a decade.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.