The streak is over: Kentucky beats Florida, 27-16

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The streak is over.
For the first time since 1986, Kentucky beat Florida. The final was 27-16 on Saturday night in The Swamp.
"The best feeling in the world, all my brothers fought," UK running back Benny Snell said.
Snell finished with 175 yards rushing on 27 carries.
Quarterback Terry Wilson threw a first half touchdown pass to David Bouvier, but also had a fumble and an interception in the second quarter. Mark Stoops stuck with him and it paid off.
Wilson sprinted 24 yard for a third quarter touchdown to give the Cats a 14-10 lead and then hit Lynn Bowden for a 54 yard score with 4:11 left in the third quarter to put UK up 21-10.
"I just knew that we had to come here and do what we do," Wilson said. "I'm so proud of these guys, we've gave it our all."
Wilson completed 11 of his 15 passes for 151 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 105 yards on 10 carries, with a touchdown.
Josh Allen sealed the game with a sack and forced fumble on the final play, Davonte Robsinson recovered the fumble and eventually made his way to the end zone as time expired to provide the final margin.
"It's hard to descibe, it's been a long time coming," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "We've played them very well since I've been here, different games and it's been very frustrating. I could not be more happy for our players and for our fan base that's waited a long, long time for this one."
It had been 11,621 days since the last UK win over Florida and the Cats had not won in Gainesville since 1979.
UK improves to 2-0 and Flordia falls to 1-1. The Cats host Murray State on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.