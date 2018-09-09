Yellow Cab driver drowns during flash flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Yellow Cab driver has died after getting stuck in the high waters Saturday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the driver was traveling west on Oak Street around 11 p.m., heading towards the railroad underpass at at 13th & West Oak, when the cab got stuck in high water, flooded and killed the engine.
Police said the driver was unable to escape, and when authorities arrived the cab was completely submerged.
The driver’s body was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased at the scene.
