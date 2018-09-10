Brown School begins dismissing students after lockdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dismissal of students at the Brown School was slightly delayed after an unknown person followed a parent into the school.
A message sent to parents confirmed the dismissal would be delayed while police respond. The message also said all students are safe.
School Principal Dr. Angela Parsons confirmed to WAVE 3 News there was an intruder in the school, but the intruder left on their own. All procedures were followed and all students were safe.
Metrosafe confirms LMPD was called to the Brown School Monday afternoon when an individual followed a parent in. It’s unclear if the person has been located.
