Creating comfort zones for your home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re looking to be more comfortable in your home year-round, adding zones to your home’s HVAC system can help.
While you can zone just about any existing HVAC system, it’s better to have it as part of the original construction. So if you’re thinking of building or remodeling a home, keep this in mind.
“The optimal time for installing a zoning system is when the house is being built, so if you’re in the process of building, talk to your builder and see if it makes sense for your home," according to Angie’s List co-founder Angie Hicks.
Two zones, each with its own thermostat, is recommended for most homes. Many may think more zones means more options, more efficiency or huge monthly savings, but this is not the case.
Hicks says, “Installing a zoning system isn’t going to make your home more efficient. You’re not going to see it on your utility bills, but what you will see is a much more comfortable temperature throughout your house.”
Some people try their own zoning by closing registers where they don’t want the air, but that can really do more harm than good.
HVAC professional John Wells says, “We’ll see people close every register in the first floor to try to force more air upstairs, but that can make the air conditioner run too cold and freeze up.”
Experts say most homes would benefit from a zoning system, especially if it has vaulted ceilings, rooms above a garage or many large windows. They also recommend programmable thermostats with the system to help maximize efficiency.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.