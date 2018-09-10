Deadly crash closes I-71 South in Oldham Co.

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Traffic on Interstate 71 South in Oldham County has been brought to a halt due to a deadly crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi.
According to Oldham County Dispatch, the crash happened at the 14.5 mile marker on the bridge over KY 329 at the Crestwood exit.
Because the crash happened between the ramps, crews from the Kentucky transportation Cabinet plan to take traffic north of the accident scene and use the exit and entrance ramps to get vehicles moving around the crash scene.
Law enforcement tells KTYC says interstate lanes could be closed up to two hours.
