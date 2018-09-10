Family members identify cab driver killed in flash flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The local Somali community is planning the funeral for a cab driver who died from being trapped in his car during flash flooding over the weekend.
Family members identified the victim as Abdinasir Siyat. He came to Louisville in 2011 to work to support his family overseas.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Siyat was driving his cab west on W. Oak Street from 15th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. When the road went railroad underpass near 13th Street the cab got stuck in high water, which flooded and killed the engine.
Siyat was unable to get out of the cab. By the time emergency crews got to the scene, the vehicle was completely submerged.
