FORECAST: Cool and gloomy start to the week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Low clouds/drizzle will be tough to rid of today. For the lucky ones that do, expect highs into the mid 70s. For the rest of us, 60s will be the best we can do.
Skies will attempt to clear a bit tonight, but fog would quickly fill those gaps in. It will be cool regardless with widespread 50s.
We will start to ease out of the cool/gloomy setup Tuesday but another weak wave in the area will keep clouds overhead at times and perhaps a shower.
The driest and warmest part of the week looks toward the end. Once we move into the weekend, it will all be about Hurricane Florence and where it ends up.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mainly cloudy, drizzle early (10%) HIGH: 71°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, some fog; LOW: 55°
TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny; HIGH: 76°
