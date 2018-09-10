Four Roses strike continues as KY Bourbon Festival approaches

COXS CREEK, KY (WAVE) - Workers are still on strike in Bourbon Country after union members employed by Four Roses walked off the job Friday saying contract negotiations have stalled.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to Four Roses, but has yet to receive a response from the company.
Some on the line Monday said they're not sure whether progress is being made on negotiations yet.
“I don’t know, I’m a simple person,” Four Roses employee Root Gies said. “I don’t think it’d be that hard to sit down, across the table, and come up with a good, fair contract that we could vote in.”
Roughly 50 members of three unions representing employees at the Coxs Creek facility and the main distillery in Lawrenceburg, UFCW 10D, UFCW 23D and SEIU/NCFO, are on strike.
Union members have been roadside on Route 245 as traffic goes by since Friday, after the labor groups and the Four Roses-Kirin company couldn’t come to an agreement over a two-tiered benefits system proposed in its latest contract.
"We're here to be together and united," Bobby Greenwell, the Secretary Treasurer of Local 23D, said. "We don't want any division between our members."
Greenwell said the policy would take away benefits and sick time from workers with new hires taking a harder hit than current employees, creating animosity between workers.
“I don’t know, maybe that’s part of the anti-worker legislation coming out of Frankfort,” Greenwell said. “They feel emboldened to do that.”
All of this is taking place during a time when employees said the bourbon industry is booming, and Four Roses is expanding its facility and production.
“We’re proud that that’s going on,” Gies said. “Proud, because I think we’re part of the spoke that makes that go.”
Pride for a job he said isn't waning, as union leaders said they're waiting to hear back from a mediator talking with the company, when cars driving by may soon be full of tourists heading to Bardstown for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicking off Wednesday.
"We're proud of our bourbon heritage, but if we have to use the festival to get our message out, we sure will," Greenwell said.
Those on strike said they'll be picketing until a contract deal is reached.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.