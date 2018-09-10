Gun found in student’s backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials found a gun in a student’s backpack at a Jefferson County Public Schools high school on Monday.
A letter was sent home to parents of students at Seneca High School describing what happened. It said staff members were told a student had a weapon on campus.
The School Resource Officer and administration at Seneca searched the student’s backpack and found an unloaded gun.
No ammunition was found in the backpack, according to the letter.
The student told school leaders the gun was for his or her safety “due to an outside of school issue,” the letter read.
School officials said the student is being punished.
The letter added that other students were in class at the time of the search and the school day was not interrupted.
“I am personally thankful that our school community feels comfortable reporting concerns to us,” Prinicpal Kim Morales said in the letter.
Tips for parents to help keep schools safe were also shared in the letter. They were as follows:
- Talk frequently with your child about what they hear or see on the news, at school, or in the neighborhood.
- Encourage your child to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult at school or to you.
- Make your scholar aware of what is acceptable and not acceptable to bring to school.
- Remind your child about the importance of using social media and cell phones responsibly to avoid unnecessary alarm.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.