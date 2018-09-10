5, including 3 toddlers, found dead in Australian home; Kids’ father charged

PERTH, Australia (Sky News Australia/CNN) - A 24-year-old man has been charged with five counts of murder after three children, their mother and grandmother were all found dead inside a home.
The victims were identified as Mara Harvey, 47, her three daughters - Alice Harvey, 3, and twins Charlotte and Beatrix Harvey, 2 - and Mara Harvey’s mother, Beverly Quinn, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
The man arrested for the deaths is Anthony Harvey, the partner of Mara Harvey and father to the children, ABC said.
He surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning and faced Perth Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the deaths.
Some media reports identified the woman as Mara Quinn.
Anthony Harvey allegedly killed his partner and children Sept. 3 and killed Beverly Quinn, the mother of his partner, the next day.
The bodies of both women were found in the kitchen, with the children found in other rooms, ABC reported.
Authorities said the family was killed using a blunt instrument and knives, Ten Daily said.
It’s the third mass killing in Western Australia this year, all three of which appear to be domestic violence situations, ABC reported.
