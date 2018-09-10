JCPS: Pepper spray released in middle school classroom by student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School officials informed parents of an incident at one of its middle schools involving pepper spray on Monday.
It happened at Meyzeek Middle School.
JCPS said a student released a small amount of pepper spray in a classroom. That caused other students to begin coughing.
Each student in the class was checked out, JCPS said.
Officials confirmed the pepper spray was confiscated. The student will be disciplined, school leaders said.
