John Legend earns the EGOT

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Legend became an entertainment legend, as the youngest person to ever win the EGOT.
At Sunday night’s 2018 Creative Arts Emmys, Legend won an award for Outstanding Variety Special for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” for which he served as executive producer. He also starred in the live production.
Legend joins an exclusive club of artists who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Other winners include Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg. Legend is the first black man to receive the EGOT.
Legend’s wife Chrissy Tiegen expressed her pride, tweeting a picture of her husband with his latest award.
