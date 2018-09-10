Louisville man whose wife was shot in Cincinnati calls her survival a ‘miracle’

A Louisville man whose wife was shot at least a dozen times in last week’s mass shooting in Cincinnati released a statement Monday. (Source: Waller Austin)
By John P. Wise | September 10, 2018 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated September 10 at 1:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man whose wife was shot at least a dozen times in last week’s mass shooting in Cincinnati released a statement Monday.

Waller Austin, whose wife Whitney Austin somehow survived all of her injuries, shared his thanks for the efforts of first responders, as well as those who have offered their messages and prayers in recent days.

On Thursday, a man unleashed a barrage of gunfire inside Fifth Third Bank’s world headquarters, located at Fountain Square, the busy centerpiece of Cincinnati’s downtown area. The shooter killed three people before Cincinnati police officers shot and killed him. Whitney Austin and another victim are recovering from their injuries.

Monday, Waller Austin released the following statement on Facebook:

My wife Whitney Austin was one of the five innocent humans who happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time last...

Posted by Waller Austin on Monday, September 10, 2018

