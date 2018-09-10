Make it a Goode Morning! 9.10.18

It was certainly a wild weekend, so now we need a quiet week. And overall...it will be.
The main challenge over the next 36 hours is how quickly we can get the dry air from up above, down to the ground. That will help in breaking up the clouds to get us back into sunshine mode again. It looks to be a gradual process. Cool weather until then with temperatures a good 10-15 degrees below normal.
The heat will kick back in with a more south wind later this week. 90 degrees is certainly reachable.
I should mention there will be a weak boundary in our area later this week. This could easily spark an afternoon downpour/t-storm, but coverage looks quite limited right now. Just keep this in your back pocket of weather.
The weekend will be dominated with news about what Hurricane Florence did this week, and what it is about to do next.
For us, we look to be in between 2 main influences. A front moving in from the northwest, and Florence to our east.
Florence looks to stall in the Mid-Atlantic late week/weekend. That is horrible news for flooding for those folks. The cold front mentioned to our west will play a role in either kicking Florence back out to sea, or ...driving it more west into our neck of the woods. The depth/strength of that front is still in question right. Not to mention, timing of both features has to line up a certainly way for different outcomes.
In other words, stay close to updates on the trends for the weekend as significant changes to the outlook could still take place.
We will see how it all looks tomorrow!
Make it a Goode Morning!
