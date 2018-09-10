Man accused of shooting his sister

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot his sister.
Police were called to a report of the shooting in the 100 block of Maple Avenue on Sept. 6.
When officers arrived, a woman was walking toward the road and bleeding from her shoulder. She told officers her brother, Lawrence Dean, 62, shot her with a rifle.
Dean turned himself in on Sept. 7 and was booked into Oldham County Jail. In addition to attempted murder, Dean was charged with assault.
Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
