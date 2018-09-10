Man accused of shooting up car with family inside is on the run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting up a car with a family inside during a road rage incident, is on the run.
Randall Buford was on home incarceration for four counts of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree assault. But Saturday night, he cut his ankle bracelet off and bailed.
Authorities still don’t know where he is.
Buford and Christopher Douglas Pinguely crashed into a car last September. When that car attempted to follow them to get their license plate, authorities said Buford and Pinguely opened fire on the vehicle. Two adults and two children were inside the car at the time.
They were all injured by either bullets or glass, but all four survived.
Buford was later given home incarceration by a judge, allowing him to stay at home instead of jail while he awaits trial.
Tracy Dotson, the FOP President representing corrections officers has been an outspoken critic of allowing those accused of violent crimes to be given home incarceration instead of jail time.
“I think too often in these cases we hear the excuse of hindsight is 20/20,” he told WAVE 3 News. “I think the majority of our citizens would ask the question, how about some foresight? Let’s try that.”
