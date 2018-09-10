Man found shot in vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was shot in south Louisville has been identified.
Jacob Skees, 22, of Simpsonville, Kentucky, was found shot in the 6300 block of Maravian Drive on Sept. 9, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen.
Police said he was found inside of a vehicle.
Jeffersontown Police Department Major Steve Schmidt said Skees was the son of a JPD dispatcher.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
