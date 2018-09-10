New Albany’s Green Valley Elementary holds open house

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The entire community was invited to check out New Albany’s new elementary school today.
Green Valley Elementary welcomed students and staff back in July. But on Sunday, the city got to see their taxpayer dollars at work.
The new school is the result of the district’s 87-million dollar referendum, which passed in the fall of 2016.
The new building comes with much needed upgrades to technology and safety improvements.
“It’s really just a great facility to have kids, and our kids deserved it and we knew it. And through the referendum process and the community coming together, this is a celebration day for us,” Green Valley Elementary Principal Brian Kehrer said.
Past students and staff members were also invited to Sunday’s events.
