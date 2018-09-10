New spay and neuter clinic opens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In an effort to reduce Louisville’s pet population, the Kentucky Humane Society has expanded its spay and neuter incentive program.
The S.N.I.P Clinic, once located on Crittenden Drive, has moved into a much larger location off Preston Highway in South Louisville.
The goal of the S.N.I.P Clinic is to increase the number of spay and neuter surgeries and reduce pet overpopulation.
The S.N.I.P Clinic is Kentucky’s largest public spay and neuter provider, and has altered more than 110,000 dogs and cats since it opened in 2007. More than half of the S.N.I.P. Clinic clients qualify for financial aid.
“The S.N.I.P Clinic provides low-cost and no-cost spay/neuter surgeries to dogs and cats," Karen Koenig, the Vice President for Animal Welfare at the Kentucky Humane Society said.
The move to its new, larger facility was funded in part by a grant from the William M. Wood Foundation. The new location is more than 1,000 square feet larger than the original building.
