Nightly closures of Clark Memorial Bridge to begin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those looking to cross the Ohio River from downtown Louisville at night should expect to pay a toll.
Starting Monday night, the Clark Memorial Bridge is closed until 5 a.m. And the overnight closures will continue.
The bridge was scheduled to close overnight starting on Sunday, September 9, but the contractor postponed the work due to wet weather, the KYTC said.
Officials said the nightly shut downs are because of an increase in crashes. While the bridge is closed, crews will work to repaint the bridge a bright yellow color to improve visibility and safety for drivers.
KYTC said in the last six months there have been a total of 38 crashes in the bridge’s work zone. Many of the crashes happened during the evening or overnight hours, stemming from speed and other issues.
The overnight closures began tonight. Each night until the completion of the painting project, the bridge will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m.
There will be some exceptions to the nightly closings:
- After University of Louisville home basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center, when one northbound lane of the bridge will be kept open until the majority of traffic has exited the area, and;
- During winter months, when all lanes of the bridge will be open around the clock as construction is paused for the weather.
Currently, the outside lanes in both directions on the bridge are closed during the day to accommodate painting crews. This will continue.
The painting project is scheduled to be fully completed in November of 2019.
