Ordinance would allow MSD rate hike to deal with deadly flooding

James said a first step is to follow the University of Louisville’s lead in marking underpasses following campus flooding there in 2009. The markers show drivers how high the water is. He and other council members are working on an ordinance for an MSD rate hike to fix flooding issues. James said he understands customers are fed up with the current high rates, but says that money has already been earmarked for all the required EPA work around town to keep waste water out of the Ohio River.