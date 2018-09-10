Ordinance would allow MSD rate hike to deal with deadly flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cab driver died in high water over the weekend, and now city officials are looking at what, if anything, they could have done to prevent the man’s death.
Abdinasir Siyat, 40, died in the flash flooding. As the rain came down Saturday, high water had many drivers trapped in several areas around the city.
Monday, city leaders were in meetings trying to figure out what went wrong and possible solutions that include a possible Metropolitan Sewer District rate hike. MSD has been asking for an increase to fix infrastructure issues. On Friday, the flash flood warnings were there. Saturday, there was high water in Louisville including 13th and Oak, where Siyat died.
It has some people asking why preparation for flooding does not match the city’s annual preparation for snow. Metro Council President David James says city leaders have to look at what they can do to help.
“It troubles me deeply that we lost a life,” James said. "My heart goes out to his family and friends. But it troubles me deeply that we as a city, did not put barricades up.”
Barricades may have stopped the cab driver from going into the flooded area. The same area of the underpass is dark even in daylight. MSD tells WAVE 3 News, Metro Public Works is responsible for barricades, but other city leaders tell said EMA monitors weather and activates the command post at MetroSafe.
Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Fischer, said his staff was meeting about the issue Monday. Below is her full statement:
"As we do with any major weather event, Louisville Metro Government began monitoring early for the expected rain, including the possibility of flash flooding. Local media began advising of the possibilities for flooding on Friday. It’s important to keep in mind, however, the difficulty in predicting where flash flooding might occur, as it’s often scattered throughout the community.
The National Weather Service predicted 2-3 inches of rain for the entire weekend, which is generally not problematic and our system has the capacity to absorb easily. The rainstorm was higher than predicted and produced a record rainfall for the date. There was also tremendous variety of the rainfall throughout the county for the four-day period ending on Sunday, from 2.36 inches in some parts to 7.91 in others.
In response to this record rainfall, the city activated the Emergency Operations Center, sent out multiple warnings to the public and the media, and the Fire Department outfitted their fire response apparatus with inflatable boats, and conducted multiple water rescues.
The incident at 13th and Oak streets was a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the driver. We are reviewing it closely to see if there are other steps that need to be taken to keep the community safe during these increasingly severe natural disasters, including working with MSD, the floodplain manager, to identify next steps, including placing depth markings on problematic underpasses."
“It’s incumbent upon the Metro to get the city agencies together to talk about what we can do better to make sure things like this don’t happen again," James said.
James said a first step is to follow the University of Louisville’s lead in marking underpasses following campus flooding there in 2009. The markers show drivers how high the water is. He and other council members are working on an ordinance for an MSD rate hike to fix flooding issues. James said he understands customers are fed up with the current high rates, but says that money has already been earmarked for all the required EPA work around town to keep waste water out of the Ohio River.
MSD issued the following statement of condolence on Monday night:
"Mr. Siyat’s accident is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and community.
MSD inspects the storm drains in the viaduct in Oak Street at 13th Street on a monthly basis. These storm drains were last inspected on August 8, 2018, and were not in need of any repairs.
The nearest rain gauges to this area show that between 3.9 and 4.1 inches of rain fell over the course of a day and a half. It is important for the public to take precautions around flood waters as intense rain events can very quickly inundate an area."
James said this weekend is an example of what can happen if we don’t address the city’s infrastructure needs. James said the ordinance would be structured to make sure there’s no waste, fraud or abuse on the funding.
