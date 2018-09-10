OurJCPS addresses how they want the district to move forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the state-takeover off the table for Jefferson County Public Schools the work begins in figuring out how to fix the district's biggest issues.
The settlement the state agreed to allows JCPS to retain local control, with state supervision in a few key areas.
#OurJCPS, a local outspoken coalition, fears the district state may have lost sight of recent progress, so they’ve release an 11 point plan moving forward.
Some of the points focus on key issues #OurJCPS believes were being worked on before the takeover was proposed, like educating the whole child by focusing more on active hands on learning and less on test scores. Also, focusing on a larger student involvement, both in the community with service work and in the school giving them a say in the rule making process.
Two points focus on how the school should be more of a community, making sure employees are trauma trained to address what happens outside the classroom for a student as well as family access to critical services.
More measurable points include smaller class sizes, higher wages for all JCPS employees and more state funding to go toward education.
The point focusing on equity has already seen action. The district will be implementing its new equity policy this year. The group just wants to make sure it’s happening in all aspects of the district.
Another point already being improved upon is the quality of school buildings.
“We have been taking care of our children throughout the years, sure, we may have made some mistakes, but we do not want the state to be able to tell us what to do. We want to do it ourselves,” Reverend Charles Elliott, of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, said.
“We are making sure our voice is being heard by our board members because we elected them and we can vote them out,” 15th District PTA president Autumn Neagle said.
“If the state is going to have high expectations for our students in our school district, they have to step up and have higher expectations for themselves in terms of support,” JCTA president Brent McKim said. “They can’t ask more, and more and more of students, teachers and our school district, and provide less, and less and less. That’s not acceptable.”
