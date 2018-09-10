Police: Sexual images of Louisville children found in undercover investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville man is accused of taking pictures and sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.
Clyde Gardner, 35, was taken into custody Sept. 7 following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
According to Gardner’s arrest report, another man was arrested out of state and an exam of his devices revealed images taken and sent by Gardner of children in Louisville.
KSP searched Gardner’s home and seized equipment to be examined.
Gardner was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with five counts of use of a minor in a sex performance and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
