Billy Reed: UK would beat UofL if teams faced this week

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — It’s too early to make any definitive judgements about the University of Louisville football team, but from what I’ve seen so far, my preseason optimism may have been a bit unwarranted.
The opening 51-14 loss to top-ranked Alabama didn’t bother me as much as the 31-7 win over Indiana State in which the local meteorologists got as much air time as the sports play-by-play guys. If Saturday was not the worst conditions in which the Cards have ever played, it has to be in the top five.
Still, Coach Bobby Petrino’s team should have whipped the Sycamores with the same authority that Alabama whipped them one week earlier. Last season, the Sycamores were 0-11 in what used to be known as Division I-AA, but now goes under some name dreamed up by the NCAA - which will find a way to confuse the most simple issues.
After spending the better part of a year grooming Jawon Pass to take over the offense from the electrifying Lamar Jackson, Petrino was forced to bench him in the third quarter and bring in redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham, who sparked the offense to four touchdowns.
Hmmm. What are we to make of this? I’m not sure except that UofL paid Indiana State $500,000 to be the patsy in what was to be a showcase game for the $63.5 million stadium expansion. By all accounts, the new end zone seating sections are an artistic success. It remains to be seen if the football team will be good enough to fill them.
The Cards now will face Western Kentucky University Saturday night at home. The Hilltoppers, which gave Petrino the chance to get back into coaching after a scandal blew up his career at Arkansas, are 0-2, losing to national-title contender Wisconsin 34-3 in their season opener and then blowing a 21-point lead to lose to Maine —MAINE! — 31-28 in last Saturday’s home opener.
The Black Bears blocked a WKU field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to secure one of the biggest wins in their history. If anybody can name a Maine football player without resorting to Google, he or she should have their name attached to Cardinal Stadium.
The Cards figure to win that contest, but so far they haven’t shown anything to get cocky about. If they get sloppy, they might could get upset. Although the Hilltoppers don’t have the wondrous passing game they enjoyed under Petrino and former UofL star Jeff Brohm, they will be prepared and motivated.
While the Louisville media will devote much time and energy into debating whether Pass or Cunningham should be the Cards’ starting quarterback — I expect it to be Pass — the Hilltoppers may have a surprise in store for them.
In the first two games, WKU coach Mike Sanford went with his most experienced quarterback, senior Drew Eckles. But might he be considering a change for UofL? Of the five QBs on the roster, freshman Kevaris Thomas of Lakeland, FL, has the WKU faithful the most excited.
At 6-feet-4 and 245-pounds, Thomas is a load to tackle when he chooses to run. His ability to break tackles and make plays may be just what WKU’s inexperienced offensive line needs. But is he ready for primetime? If so, that would put a whole new wrinkle in Saturday’s game.
Beginning with Western, the Cards need to begin showing dramatic improvement. At the moment, they’re not nearly as good as, oh, Kentucky, just to pick a name.
The Wildcats ended their 31-game losing streak against Florida Saturday night in Gainesville, and it was no fluke. UK was the better team. The Cards don’t have a running back who’s in the same league with UK’s Bennie Snell — few others do, either — and sophomore quarterback Terry Wilson made all the right calls.
If UofL were play UK this Saturday instead of WKU, I think the Cats would win by at least three TDs, maybe four. There’s your challenge, Cards. Now what are you going to do about it?