UofL Coach Bobby Petrino compares redshirt freshman QB Cunningham to Jackson, LeFors

“Going into the season, it was my idea that we’d have one and he’s our starter and we’d go play," Petrino said. "We have used two quarterbacks here before. When Stefan was a senior, we felt like Brian (Brohm) was going to be the future. We were really looking forward, so we brought him in the second quarter and he played the second quarter. He did a good job, it prepared him well. It was hard to defend us because it was like two different offenses. It was hard on Stefan. I think he did a good job of really focusing on the team in doing that. It’s really the only time I’ve played two quarterbacks. I’m not totally against it, but I think we need to get them healthy and see where they’re at.”