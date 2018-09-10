WATCH LIVE @ 1:30 pm: UofL coach Bobby Petrino’s weekly news conference

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thanks to Mother Nature, the Louisville Cardinals home opener turned out to be a long and wet night for both players and fans. In the end, the Cardinals got their first win of the season defeating Indiana State 31-7.
Up next - a home game on Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
At 1:30 p.m., head coach Bobby Petrino tells is how the team fared against the Sycamores and what to look for in the matchup against the Toppers.
