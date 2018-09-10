West Louisville businesses working to bounce back after storm damage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday’s storm left parts of WAVE Country under water.
In Louisville, the West Side of the city was particularly hit hard by flooding, and now local businesses are having to spend time and money cleaning up.
Since they opened last November, Arabian Federal Martial Arts Academy on 28th Street has brought in 19 world championship trophies and 28 national championship trophies.
Grandmaster Kaiso Khalid A Raheem is proud of what has been accomplished there, mostly because the kids who practice at the martial arts academy are getting a lot more than awards.
"We help them find self and identify with self,” Raheem said. In addition to martial arts training and competitions, the academy provides meals for families five days a week and homework help for kids.
Most of their equipment was destroyed by Saturday’s storm. Thousands of dollars in uniforms, floor mats, electronics were all ruined from water damage. A lot of it was brand new; replacing stuff that was stolen out of the team busses when they were broken into a few weeks back.
“Life is going to throw you a side kick, it’s going to throw you a hip throw and knock the wind out of you. We teach them how to get up in the face of adversity and keep moving so regardless of how this hurts,” Raheem said. “This is a lesson for them.”
Across the street, the 28th Street Barber Shop was also hit pretty hard. Owner Simon Wallace isn’t sure when things will be back to normal there. The water rose several feet inside the shop.
It destroyed the little library the barber shop offers to local kids.
"It didn’t just happen to my barber shop, this is what the whole community went through in this area so that just shows you the little problems we have with stuff that maybe MSD might want to come look at,” said Wallace.
Council President David James agreed. He wrote on Facebook attributing the death of a taxi driver in Saturday’s flooding to the lack of funding to MSD.
