Accused attempted murder suspect who escaped rearrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with four counts of attempted murder who removed his ankle monitoring bracelet is now back in police custody.
Randall Buford is accused of shooting up a car with two adults and two children inside in September 2017. He was on home incarceration, but Louisville Metro Corrections officials say he cut his ankle bracelet off on Sept. 8.
Buford was arrested by Louisville Metro police around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 10 in the Portland neighborhood. He is now facing additional charges of escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
Bond for Buford was set at $100,000 full cash. His next court date has been set for Sept. 21.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.