September 10, 2018

By Lindsey Rudd | September 11, 2018 at 7:04 AM EST - Updated September 11 at 7:18 AM

National Suicide Prevention Week

Each year, there are more than 44,000 suicides in the United States, making it the 10th leading cause of death. In Kentucky and Indiana, it’s the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15-34 years old.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255

Our Lady of Peace, Clinical Behavioral Health Services

For children, adolescents, adults, families

24-hour Assessment and Referral Center

(502) 451-3333

kentuckyonehealth.org/our-lady-of-peace

