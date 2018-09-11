September 10, 2018

National Suicide Prevention Week
Each year, there are more than 44,000 suicides in the United States, making it the 10th leading cause of death. In Kentucky and Indiana, it’s the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15-34 years old.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255
Our Lady of Peace, Clinical Behavioral Health Services
For children, adolescents, adults, families
24-hour Assessment and Referral Center
(502) 451-3333
