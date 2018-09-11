Clarksville students learn the deep impact of 9/11

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's been 17 years since our nation changed forever.
On the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, students throughout Clarksville Community Schools learned about what happened on that day.
At Clarksville Middle School, the lesson is about so much more than just what happened on 9/11, it’s about the people and how this has impacted the country.
The students in Brandy Gearheart’s social studies classes first read a letter from a mother to her 13-year-old daughter, explaining what life was like before September 11, 2001.
They watched three videos, all giving perspective on the families left behind and everyday heroes who acted on that fateful day.
The enthusiasm, knowledge and tissues shared during the emotional lesson showed that even though the students were born after the fact, this act of terrorism still hangs heavily over the country.
“When I grew up, we weren’t at war every day,” Gearheart said. “This group of kids has been at war every single day of their lives and it’s something that affects them. Even something as simple as traveling is way different than when I was a kid, so they need to understand the importance of it and how it’s changed our society dramatically. This is one of those historical events that’s not far away. We don’t think about when we read our history books, that’s ages ago, this is a lot closer to our hearts.”
After the discussion students drew pictures and wrote poems or letters to honor those everyday heroes to be added to one big memorial.
