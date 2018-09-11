Death of Trinity’s Davey Albright provides life through organ donation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Through organ donation, there’s now a glimmer of light coming from the death of Trinity High School student Davey Albright.
The 15-year-old died from his injuries after he was swept through a drain pipe during flash flooding in Louisville.
A Trinity staff member, Melanie Hughes, has received one of his kidneys.
For five months, Hughes was on the list for a kidney transplant. LeighAnn Saylor, with Mulligans Living Kidney Donors, was helping to find her a match.
“Jennifer called her (Melanie) herself, that’s Davey’s mom, and she said ‘We are having to make the ultimate, horrible decision and I want you to have Davey’s kidney if you’re a match,'” Saylor said.
They were a match.
When Albright was taken off life support, Hughes went into surgery.
“I never even thought of this scenario where one of my patients was going to get a deceased kidney from somebody that she knew,” Saylor said.
Saylor said Albright’s mom was one of the people willing to provide a living donation to Huhges. They knew each other through the school and their sons were co-workers at Plehn’s Bakery.
“I mean everything about it is so sad, but so beautiful in what they made out of it,” Saylor said. “It’s touched us all.”
Hughes has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home recovering.
Around 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney transplant. Go to Facebook for more information on getting involved with Mulligans Living Kidney Donors.
