Event helps job seekers find the right one for them

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Making the most of your education and interests to find the best career for you. That's the goal of an event at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The College and Career Expo is an opportunity for people to become familiar with the idea of apprenticeship programs. Everyone is welcome to attend to learn about following your interests and finding a job that needs you.
"We define what success is and no longer think of careers as blue and white collar, said Ervin Dimeny of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. “But the apprenticeship offers to our students a ‘new collar’ career that exposes our kids to the new opportunity by being mentored by an expert. And then complement the skill with an educational, with a degree based on the interest of the student.”
The College and Career Expo continues Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.